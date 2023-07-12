Police: Burlington woman’s death considered suspicious

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities now say the death of a woman in Burlington last week is considered suspicious.

Kelly Cusson, 31, was found dead in a secluded part of South Champlain Street Park Friday.

The cause of her death is still under investigation and toxicology tests are pending. Police have said the death was “untimely” but now say that elements of the case are suspicious. Police are not releasing any other information.

