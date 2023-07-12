Richmond Rescue member dies on Canadian hike

RICHMOND, Vt. (WCAX) - The Richmond Rescue team is mourning the loss of one of their own.

Around 11:15 Monday morning, a Canadian Rescue crew deployed to the Garibaldi Provinicial Park in Canada about a hour and a hour outside Vancouver. They say they got reports of a hiker -- who fell off the Black Tusk Chimney portion of the park.

Officials identified the hiker as 28-year-old Nicole Killian of Richmond. She died from her injuries.

Nicole’s family released a statement saying, “Nicole was a rescuer of dogs and people alike. She loved her friends and family deeply. She had just earned her doctorate as a nurse practitioner from NYU after working tirelessly in the ER and rescue. She was impeccably herself and is irreplaceable.”

