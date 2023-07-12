Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Route 15 damage blocks access to Hardwick

By Rachel Mann
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 1:38 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARDWICK, Vt. (WCAX) - Getting into Hardwick was nearly impossible Tuesday with parts of Route 15 completely washed away.

Reporter Rachel Mann got through on Wednesday and has the following update.

Tune in to the Channel 3 News tonight for her full story.

Related Stories:

Vt. officials urge vigilance as more rain expected

Vt. businesses, gov. officials tackle daunting flood cleanup

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott on Tuesday called the flooding in Vermont historic and catastrophic.
Scott calls Vermont flooding historic, catastrophic
The Wrightsville Dam in Montpelier is nearing capacity.
City leaders say rising water slowing at Wrightsville Dam in Montpelier
Richmond flooding
Winooski River in Essex Junction to crest Tuesday afternoon
South of the village in Ludlow, a viewer captured this shot of a car underwater.
Viewers share stunning flooding images from across our region
Dug Road Bridge
Ludlow picking up the pieces after severe flood damage

Latest News

File photo
Amtrak service to Vermont remain on hold
Route 15 damage blocks access to Hardwick
Raw Video: Gov. Scott media briefing
Barre community deals with excess mud as flood waters recede