Route 15 damage blocks access to Hardwick

HARDWICK, Vt. (WCAX) - Getting into Hardwick was nearly impossible Tuesday with parts of Route 15 completely washed away.

Reporter Rachel Mann got through on Wednesday and has the following update.

Tune in to the Channel 3 News tonight for her full story.

Related Stories:

Vt. officials urge vigilance as more rain expected

Vt. businesses, gov. officials tackle daunting flood cleanup

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.