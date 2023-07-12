Tips for returning to a flooded home

NORTHFIELD, Vt. (WCAX) - For those people returning to flooded homes -- or still dealing with flood waters -- state health officials and professionals say it’s critical to use caution.

Northfield residents on Union Brook say the waterway burst out of its banks, flooding the basements of homes.

“I went down and opened the cellar door and saw the water about halfway on my second step,” said Harold Baker. As soon as he noticed the flooding, he called his fuel dealer to get an estimate on the damage to his boiler.

“We can see where the line of the water was. So, definitely fully covered that oil burner. So, that primary control here is no good, been underwater,” said Steve Korrow with Gillespie Fuel & Propane.

However, when re-entering flooded homes, Vermont health officials say to prepare for these life-threatening dangers. “The electricity, gas, or fuel. and again, if you find any of these issues, contact a local electrician or your utility company. There’s also a really big hazard with people who don’t have power when using generators. So, always use portable generators carefully, and outside and away from your home to avoid carbon monoxide poisoning and fires while you’re using them,” said the health department’s Michelle Thompson.

Before entering any flooded room, Korrow says there is an easy step to prevent any further electrical or gas hazards. “Hit the emergency switch button at the top of their stairs -- the red emergency switch. Make sure they hit that first thing before even coming down into the basement,” Korrow said.

Officials also warn that after 48 hours of standing water in a home, residents should assume they have mold and take proper precautions. Sewage water and other wastewater may have also entered the home.

“Anytime there’s flood water, it can bring chemicals, bacteria, those kinds of things into your home. So, if you are going into your home to access what’s going on, you’ll want to wear appropriate personal protective equipment. That likely includes at least an N-95 respirator, but also probably includes goggles, nitrile or rubber gloves, maybe rubber boots and long sleeve shirts and pants,” Thompson said.

Officials encourage folks to consult with a professional if there is any damage to equipment.

