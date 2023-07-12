Advertise With Us
Vt. agriculture officials tallying flood damage

By Hailey Morgan
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 4:32 PM EDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Farmers have taken a big hit from the flooding.

Many farms in river valleys saw their fields turn into lakes, ruining crops. The Vermont Agency of Agriculture says due to the mass destruction of the roads, many dairy farmers have also not been able to get milk picked up on time.

Agriculture Secretary Anson Tebbets says they expect farmers will lose millions and that the best thing they can do is keep records of what they have lost.

“We will be doing surveys, we will be getting out as much as we can. We are encouraging our farmers and producers to document their losses as best we can. Crop to crop, get that documented. They should report those losses to USDA and their local farm service agency,” he said.

Tebbetts says the ag agency will be tracking how many farms have been affected for the next couple of weeks and that it’s too early to put a number on the losses.

