Vt. businesses, gov. officials tackle daunting flood cleanup

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Montpelier woke up Wednesday to inches of mud and a chorus of fire alarms echoing throughout the downtown.

“River silt everywhere looking in stores and seeing how much damage has been done,” said Todd Everett of Montpelier.

Some areas took on over five feet of water as -the Winooski and North Branch Rivers jumped their banks Tuesday, soaking basements and ruining inventory for many businesses.

Bear Ponds Books on Main Street celebrates 50 years in business this summer. The staff says it’s a heartbreaking day for Montpelier -- and books. “It’s a massive mess to clean up but Montpelier is mighty and we will come back,” said the stores’s Jess Turner.

Karen Williams has owned Woodbury Mountain Toys on State Street for over two decades and tried to save as many toys as she could. “I’ve saved a lot of product but there will be a lot of product I won’t be able to save,” she said.

Capitol Stationers on Main Street estimates about $20,000 in losses. “A good majority of the town are mom-and-pop shops so you are seeing husbands and wives -- I have my two sons and my wife here helping us clean out. It was pretty emotional,” said the store’s Kent Biggelstone.

Meanwhile, local leaders are organizing volunteers to take on the cleanup and recovery efforts. “I’ve heard a lot of people saying they love this city and that they want to get it going again,” said Montpelier Mayor Jack McCullough.

Down the street at the Capitol complex, state government also took a hit. The Department of Taxes, the DMV, the Supreme Court, and others all sustained heavy flooding, putting some services on hold. “Right now, all of these buildings are closed. They are closed to the end of the week and some for several months,” said BGS Commissioner Jennifer Fitch. She adds many state employees are working remotely and that they are working to open the buildings up again.

