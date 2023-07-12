Vt. officials reach out for storm relief volunteers

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many images and videos of flooding throughout the state have encourages many residents to volunteer in storm relief efforts.

Vermont state leaders created a website for people wanting to volunteer. They ask that you sign up, but not to take on assignments by yourself, as many areas are still seeing dangerous water levels and rushing currents.

If you have property damage, you can report it to 211 and contact your insurance company.

