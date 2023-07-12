Advertise With Us
Vt. officials reach out for storm relief volunteers

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:11 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Many images and videos of flooding throughout the state have encourages many residents to volunteer in storm relief efforts.

Vermont state leaders created a website for people wanting to volunteer. They ask that you sign up, but not to take on assignments by yourself, as many areas are still seeing dangerous water levels and rushing currents.

If you have property damage, you can report it to 211 and contact your insurance company.

