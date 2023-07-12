Advertise With Us
WATCH LIVE: Gov. Scott to provide disaster update

Gov. Phil Scott/File
Gov. Phil Scott/File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 9:30 AM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott will hold a media briefing Wednesday morning on the state’s continuing response to the flooding state of emergency.

Watch live on Channel 3 and WCAX.com at 11:30 a.m. Click here to view in a new window.

The governor will be joined by Deanne Criswell, administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency. Scott plans to tour areas impacted by the flooding with Criswell a day after President Joe Biden declared an emergency for Vermont and authorized federal disaster relief assistance.

