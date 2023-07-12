Waterbury community bands together through flood aftermath

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Waterbury residents are helping each other out as storm water drains away.

On Tuesday, a canoe was the only way some residents could check on their neighbors, as streets were completely flooded out.

Brian Kravitz says the water stopped encroaching right before flooding his home. Unlike Irene, which went dozens of inches into his first floor. Regardless, the field in his backyard looked like a raging river.

Nearby Jeremy Ayers says they’re trying to stay positive. “The hard part comes later once the cameras go away and the people go away and you’re in your house trying to fix it on your own. That’s the hardest part. As soon as the water goes away here there will be all kinds of people from the community helping us out here,” says Ayers.

Waterbury’s fire chief says their most recent rescues were people who drove through flood water, so they urge residents to still stay away from standing water.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.