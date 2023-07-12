Advertise With Us
By Dave Busch
Published: Jul. 12, 2023 at 7:19 AM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’ll finally get a break from the active weather today, though it won’t last long, unfortunately. Today, a cold front will stall in our region. It may touch off an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Otherwise, it will be partly sunny. Highs will be in the low to mid 80s.

Thursday and Friday will be more active. A low pressure riding along the front will bring scattered showers and thunderstorms. While not everyone will get downpours, those that do may experience flash flooding. The ground is saturated, and cannot absorb any additional water quickly, so runoff is likely from any downpours. Stay tuned for the latest updates on these days.

The persistent unsettled pattern will keep right on going into early next week. Saturday is looking pretty good, with just an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Sunday will bring a better chance for showers and thunderstorms. Monday will be mainly dry, except for an isolated shower or storm, then showers and thunderstorms may once again be more likely on Tuesday.

There is still river flooding going on, though they are gradually receding. Obey all road closure signs, and avoid going near riverbanks, as they can collapse while you’re standing on them, causing you to fall into the dangerous current.

