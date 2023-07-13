Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

3-year-old dies after being run over by tractor, deputies say

A 3-year-old child was struck and killed after falling off a trailer in Louisiana, according to deputies. (Source: WVUE)
By WVUE staff and Jordan Gartner
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:31 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FOLSOM, La. (WVUE/Gray News) - Authorities in Louisiana say a young child has died after falling off a tractor last week.

According to deputies in St. Tammany Parish, a 3-year-old child died after they fell off a tractor in the Folsom area on July 5.

Deputies said the tractor ran over the child while they were on the ground.

Currently, no arrests have been made as authorities said their investigation remains ongoing.

The family was not immediately identified by the sheriff’s office.

Copyright 2023 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Child in Smuggs’ accident dies from injuries
Devastating videos and photos of the flooding and damage keep pouring into our newsroom from...
Viewers share devastating scenes of flooding, damage from across our region
Gov. Phil Scott visited Barre flood damage with FEMA officials Wednesday.
Vt. officials tour flood damage, urge vigilance
Owners of the Inn by the River in Hardwick say they have no plans to rebuild.
Owners of destroyed Hardwick hotel have no plans to rebuild
File Image
Police: Burlington woman’s death considered suspicious

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump speaks at Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster, N.J.,...
Justice Department urges judge to not postpone Trump’s classified documents trial
Some Burlington residents are being asked to use less water to help control a sewage spill.
Burlington New North End residents urged to reduce water use due to sewage spill
The view from Montpelier Tuesday. Courtesy: Chris Alger
What impact will flooding have on Lake Champlain?
A homeless man sleeps under the sun in the Hollywood district of Los Angeles, Wednesday, July...
Dangerous heat wave baking US Southwest brings triple digit temperatures and fire risk to California
President Joe Biden, third from left, meets with Finland's President Sauli Niinisto, right, at...
Biden proclaims NATO alliance ‘more united than ever’ as he celebrates new member Finland