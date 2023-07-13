Advertise With Us
Barre Auditorium shelter works on getting food to residents

FILE
FILE(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 8:00 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Hundreds of meals have been prepped and given out in Barre, and at the shelter in the Barre Auditorium, volunteers are working to make sure more food is on the way.

The Salvation Army and Red Cross are partnering with other agencies to provide what people need.

Right now, mobile units are getting the food out to areas that can’t get out to the auditorium. Of those who are at the shelter, over 200 people have stayed there, and shelter organizers are talking about how to make sure residents are getting enough food.

The shelter plans to remain open until they are ono longer needed, so anyone in the area that can safely get to the Barre Auditorium are encouraged to.

