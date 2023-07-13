Advertise With Us
Basement flooding poses extra issues for Vermont homes

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:15 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Basements across Vermont are taking the brunt of the flooding.

In some cases, that also means a release of oil from heating oil tanks located in basements.

If you do find oil or petroleum floating in water in the basement, the state is asking you to report it by calling 800-641-5005.

Environmental cleanup contractors will be directed to basements with oil-contaminated water for pumping out.

If there’s no evidence of oil in standing water, it can be pumped out without guidance.

