Burlington New North End residents urged to reduce water use due to sewage spill
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:49 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Some Burlington residents are being asked to use less water to help control a sewage spill.
The city’s Department of Public Works discovered a sewer line break Wednesday beneath the raging Winooski River. They’re working to pump out the sewage to keep down the amount that reaches the river.
DPW now is asking certain residents in the New North End to put less water down the drain, including sinks, showers, toilets, and clothes and dishwashers.
