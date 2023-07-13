Culver claims VSWGA Senior Championship

WILLISTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Lin Culver from Neshobe Golf Club is your 2023 Vermont State Women’s Golf Association Senior Champion after downing Williston’s Gretchen White in a playoff Wednesday at Williston Golf Club.

Originally supposed to be a 36-hole tournament over two days, the Senior Championship was reduced to one round of 18 after flooding issues washed out Tuesday’s round.

Culver and White both shot a 4-over 76, two shots better than Mary Brush from Burlington Country Club. Culver then birdied the first playoff hole to claim the crown.

White and her Williston crew didn’t leave empty handed though, combining for the Pat Job Cup, combining for the best net score as a team. Three Williston golfers finished in the top five including White, with Karen Bisbee taking fourth and Nancy Devaux finishing fifth.

