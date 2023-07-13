Advertise With Us
Do Good Fest transformed into online benefit for flood victims

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:31 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - You can help Vermont recover from flooding by watching the Do Good Fest on Channel 3.

The annual event put on by the National Life Group was set to take place in Montpelier Saturday but will now be a live-streamed event to benefit flood victims.

Channel 3′s Cat Viglienzoni and Darren Perron -- along with Mike and Mary from Star 92.9 -- Will be hosting Saturday night starting at 6 p.m. There will be musical acts including the Plain White T’s, Lovely the Band, and Fastball.

It’s the first major fundraiser to help Vermonters get back on their feet following the devastating storms. Proceeds go to the Vermont Flood Response and Recovery Fund.

