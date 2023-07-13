Flood-damaged cars often considered totaled

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Cars swamped by floodwaters might have a host of problems. If not totaled, there could be underlying engine or electronic problems.

The widespread flooding across the state has left behind hundreds of ruined automobiles.

“It was a sad traumatic experience,” said Shaun Michael of Barre, one of those to lose their cars in this week’s flood. “It’s totaled, destroyed. I’m gonna have to try to survive and figure something out. "

Mechanics in some of the hardest-hit areas say now that the water has receded, the number of cars being dropped off just keeps climbing. “We’ve only had a few cars towed in. We’ve had a lot more phone calls. I’m sure there’s gonna be a lot more coming. A lot of cars are just non-repairable,” said Arthur Therrien with the Montpelier Auto Clinic.

A vehicle may be fixable after being flooded, but it depends on the level of damage. Insurance agents like Bob Bartlett say flood damage is covered under the comprehensive portion of a car policy, which most people with insurance have. That’s a good thing because he says a majority of cars with flood damage are declared unrepairable. “Any kind of flood or water damage follows a comprehensive coverage with most insurance carriers. Typically, when it comes to water damage and flood damage, most vehicles are going to be a total loss,” Bartlett said.

“It just comes to the point where it’s better to replace the car than try to repair it, because you’re gonna have -- down the road -- you’re gonna have more repairs on the power and electrical issues that are just nightmares that you’re gonna chase forever and try to continuously repair,” Therrien said.

Bartlett says that in just the last couple of days, he’s had around 30 auto claims. Even if the car was just partially submerged, Therrien says you should get it to the garage ASAP. “You’re gonna want to get your fluids changed -- or at least checked -- then you can deal with small stuff such as sticks and rocks got in your wheels and brakes, noises from that,” he said.

“It’s really important to make sure to not drive it and get it to a place to actually take a look at it once the insurance adjuster is able to review the damage and they know what the process really goes from there,” added Bartlett.

And for those in the market for a used car, experts say to be vigilant. Consumer reports says totaled cars are typically sold at a salvage auction to junkyards and vehicle rebuilders. Reselling them to consumers may be legal only if the flood damage is disclosed on the title.

