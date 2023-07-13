Grassroots flood relief overwhelms transport

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters are stepping up to help out people in flooded communities.

Champlain Valley residents brought goods to fill a van Thursday today headed to central Vermont. The plan was to take one down, but when Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, D-Chittenden County posted online that someone was collecting goods, they were overwhelmed with donations, including Items as big as sump pumps to candy and shovels.

“The people who were dropping off things then volunteered to load their cars with diapers and we loaded one car with water and one car with snack bars. They are all headed down to Barre on their own gas money and on their own time. So, this is totally grassroots from an amazing community,” said Kris Pavek, who is helping transport the items.

All the items were destined for the Barre and Montpelier areas.

