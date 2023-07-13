Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Grassroots flood relief overwhelms transport

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters are stepping up to help out people in flooded communities.

Champlain Valley residents brought goods to fill a van Thursday today headed to central Vermont. The plan was to take one down, but when Sen. Kesha Ram Hinsdale, D-Chittenden County posted online that someone was collecting goods, they were overwhelmed with donations, including Items as big as sump pumps to candy and shovels.

“The people who were dropping off things then volunteered to load their cars with diapers and we loaded one car with water and one car with snack bars. They are all headed down to Barre on their own gas money and on their own time. So, this is totally grassroots from an amazing community,” said Kris Pavek, who is helping transport the items.

All the items were destined for the Barre and Montpelier areas.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Child in Smuggs’ accident dies from injuries
Devastating videos and photos of the flooding and damage keep pouring into our newsroom from...
Viewers share devastating scenes of flooding, damage from across our region
Gov. Phil Scott visited Barre flood damage with FEMA officials Wednesday.
Vt. officials tour flood damage, urge vigilance
Owners of the Inn by the River in Hardwick say they have no plans to rebuild.
Owners of destroyed Hardwick hotel have no plans to rebuild
File Image
Police: Burlington woman’s death considered suspicious

Latest News

Do Good Fest transformed into online benefit for flood victims
Grassroots flood relief overwhelms transport
File photo
Flood-damaged cars often considered totaled
Do Good Fest transformed into online benefit for flood victims