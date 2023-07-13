Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

How to steer clear of disaster scams

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By Cat Viglienzoni
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 2:22 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont recovers from devastating flooding, some groups are warning residents to on the lookout for scammers.

AARP Vermont says whether you’re someone who needs help or someone who’s looking to help others, be skeptical of organizations or individuals asking for money who you don’t know. Fake insurance scams can crop up to prey on people desperate for help rebuilding their lives. And while some people organizing relief efforts on social media may be legitimate, there’s no guarantee that your donations will get to the people you want to help.

“This is a very emotional situation for most people who are experiencing it. And that’s where the scammers jump in. They love it when people are emotional, they’re distracted, and as a result, common sense doesn’t play into what they’re going to do,” said AARP’s Elliott Greenblott.

The state has set up a website for people wanting to volunteer. They ask you to sign up and not take on assignments by yourself.

The Vermont Community Foundation has also put up a list of verified places to donate money.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo
Child in Smuggs’ accident dies from injuries
Devastating videos and photos of the flooding and damage keep pouring into our newsroom from...
Viewers share devastating scenes of flooding, damage from across our region
Gov. Phil Scott visited Barre flood damage with FEMA officials Wednesday.
Vt. officials tour flood damage, urge vigilance
Owners of the Inn by the River in Hardwick say they have no plans to rebuild.
Owners of destroyed Hardwick hotel have no plans to rebuild
Nicole Killian, 28 of Richmond dies after a serious fall on a hiking trail in Canada.
Richmond Rescue member dies on Canadian hike

Latest News

File photo
Hydropower transmission corridor to be renegotiated because of cost increases
File photo
Appeals court orders new congressional lines in New York, a potential boon for Democrats
Returning Home Safely
NH residents told to brace for flash floods