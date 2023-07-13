How to steer clear of disaster scams

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - As Vermont recovers from devastating flooding, some groups are warning residents to on the lookout for scammers.

AARP Vermont says whether you’re someone who needs help or someone who’s looking to help others, be skeptical of organizations or individuals asking for money who you don’t know. Fake insurance scams can crop up to prey on people desperate for help rebuilding their lives. And while some people organizing relief efforts on social media may be legitimate, there’s no guarantee that your donations will get to the people you want to help.

“This is a very emotional situation for most people who are experiencing it. And that’s where the scammers jump in. They love it when people are emotional, they’re distracted, and as a result, common sense doesn’t play into what they’re going to do,” said AARP’s Elliott Greenblott.

The state has set up a website for people wanting to volunteer. They ask you to sign up and not take on assignments by yourself.

The Vermont Community Foundation has also put up a list of verified places to donate money.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.