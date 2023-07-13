Jeffersonville residents evacuate as flood waters come pouring in

JEFFERSONVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Towns east of Jeffersonville experienced most of the flooding on Monday but the village saw the worst of it Tuesday night.

“They were getting hit with a lot more rainfall than we were. We also know that all our waters that comes down through the Lamoille River all comes from that direction” said Dan St. Cyr, Director of the Cambridge Emergency Management.

The Lamoille River crested at 6:15 pm at approximately 456 feet above sea level -- higher than that during Hurricane Irene. Around 33 people were evacuated from homes and businesses due to flooding, power outages, and lack of drinking water.

A water rescue team from North Carolina helped with the evacuations. Those evacuated are staying at Smugglers Notch Ski Resort. The river receded by Wednesday but many still feel underwater.

The Family Table, a restaurant at the edge of the Lamoille, Chef and Owner John Raphael says the basement collected six feet of water. “It ruined everything. Furnace, compressors, hot water tank, computer system, supplies. Devastating.” Raphael says it will take roughly two weeks and a lot of cash to get the restaurant back up and running.

The water rescue team is continuing to assess the community and staged at the fire department. They may stay another day or two, just in case.

