Morrisville Water and Light offers water to customers

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Customers with Morrisville Water and Light are under a “Do Not Drink” water advisory.

Thursday, Scott Johnstone, general manager, reported water is available to customers at the WL offices at 857 Elmore Street in Morrisville.

Johnstone says there is an 8,000-gallon trailer filled with tested water.

You need to bring your own containers. No more than five gallons of water will be given per vehicle.

“Let’s all please be patient and take what is available now. By providing everyone with some water in the short term we assure everyone’s health and wellbeing. This is the best of how strong resilient communities act during difficult times. Then, if this emergency continues, we’ll be able to let you have access to more and more water as you need it,” said Johnstone.

