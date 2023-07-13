New York state leaders seek more funding for flood response

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Congresswoman Elise Stefanik says more money is needed in the North Country following the flooding.

She’s calling on New York State to expand the State of Emergency for Clinton, Essex, and Hamilton Counties.

She says Governor Kathy Hochul must update the emergency declaration to reflect what happened in the North Country.

In a statement, Stefanik wrote; “flooding has resulted in widespread infrastructure and property damage as well as a major disruption of access to basic necessities for my constituents. This dire situation must be addressed immediately by New York State so that the threshold is met to ensure my office can work to deliver federal funds to begin the recovery.”

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.