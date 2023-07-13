Advertise With Us
NH residents told to brace for flash floods

File photo
File photo(WILX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 12:38 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
CONCORD, N.H. (WCAX) - New Hampshire authorities are warning residents to expect Thursday’s weather system to bring flash flooding in some western areas.

The National Weather Service has issued a flood watch for Cheshire, Coos, Grafton, and Sullivan Counties through late Thursday night.

The New Hampshire Department of Safety’s Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Management is urging residents and visitors to prepare now for possible flooding.

“With more rain in the forecast and the possibility of additional flooding, the safety of residents and visitors is of utmost importance,” Governor Chris Sununu said in a statement. “Plan ahead, be prepared, monitor local weather forecasts, and be on alert for changing conditions.”

