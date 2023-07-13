Rutland community has vigil for fallen officer

RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A vigil was held Wednesday for a Rutland City Police officer who was killed in the line of duty last Friday.

Hundreds of people filled the streets outside the police department to remember 19-year-old Jessica Ebbighausen.

She was killed Friday when Police say the burglary suspect was trying to get away and then hit her cruiser, head-on.

Ebbighausen’s funeral will be Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at the Castleton University pavilion. Parking is limited and carpooling is encouraged.

The burial will be private.

Related Stories:

Driver charged in crash that killed young Vermont police officer

20-year-old facing multiple charges in police officer death

A Vermont police officer, aged 19, died in a crash with a burglary suspect she was chasing

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.