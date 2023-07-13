Rutland community has vigil for fallen officer
RUTLAND, Vt. (WCAX) - A vigil was held Wednesday for a Rutland City Police officer who was killed in the line of duty last Friday.
Hundreds of people filled the streets outside the police department to remember 19-year-old Jessica Ebbighausen.
She was killed Friday when Police say the burglary suspect was trying to get away and then hit her cruiser, head-on.
Ebbighausen’s funeral will be Tuesday at 10:00 a.m. at the Castleton University pavilion. Parking is limited and carpooling is encouraged.
The burial will be private.
