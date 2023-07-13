Shelters open to Vermont flood refugees

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - The catastrophic floodwaters that left behind a path of destruction throughout Vermont have subsided, but for those in the areas hit hardest, recovery is becoming harder to achieve than they initially thought.

Residents at North Branch apartments in Montpelier were told to evacuate due to the flooding damage. “I thought at least the door would have kept something out. But no. At least the building’s still here,” said Andrew Keene, who lives in the building.

Others who live in a unit were shocked by the news. Officials told them to find other accommodations for the unforeseeable future.

“I wanted to start crying actually. Just because you know being overwhelmed and not to know, just waiting. You know? What are we gonna do?” said residents Melissa Donald and Crystal Stridsberg.

Meanwhile right next-door, people living in the apartments under the same name were able to return as if almost nothing happened.

“The road is dusty and muddy. But I can get in my apartment now so l’m pretty happy about that,” said Lynda Barclay.

Barclay and her pets had been staying at the Barre Auditorium, where the American Red Cross set up a shelter. She was evacuated from her apartment two days ago.

“I had to be rescued by canoe with my two cats... It was really scary” adds Barclay.

Although the water had reached her second floor balcony the inside of her apartment was virtually untouched. “When it was flooding, the water was right up to those windows.”

Now that she’s home, she feels unbelievable lucky, especially when taking into account what her neighbors are going through.

“I’m very happy that either the towels and blankets I put down held up or it just didn’t manage to get through the door.”

The Barre Red Cross shelter had 58 people stay overnight after reaching what officials believe to be their peak Monday night with 225 people staying there.

The organization says although the numbers are going down, operations are ramping up as volunteers from across the country arrive to provide aid.

“You come here we have we have cots, and we can set up and we have refreshments set up for folks who need a warm meal and a place to stay and eat. We’re just providing all the essential services that folks need right now to kind of get through this period and then hopefully allow them to get back safely to their homes” said Dan Dowling, the Regional Communications Manager with the American Red Cross in Burlington.

Officials say they plan to keep the shelters open for as long as possible.

There are three Red Cross shelters in operation:

Barre City Auditorium (16 Auditorium Hill, Barre)

Rutland High School (22 Stratton Rd., Rutland)

Hartford High School (37 Highland Ave)

Many communities are operating local shelters. Call 2-1-1 for more information.

