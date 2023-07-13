Vermonters granted access to out-of-state insurance for flood damage

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The state of Vermont is efforting an expedited insurance claim process for flood victims.

The Department of Financial Regulation announced Wednesday that they will be allowing property and casualty insurance carriers to use individual adjusters not licensed in Vermont.

This typically isn’t the case, but is something the state sometimes opts to do in the wake of catastrophic events.

Insurers and customers should contact the department of financial regulation for additional information.

