Volunteers bring water to church’s “water library” for Morristown residents

MORRISTOWN, Vt. (WCAX) - Morristown is under a “do not drink” water order, meaning it’s unsafe to consume water from the tap, even if it’s boiled.

When United Community Methodist Church of Morrisville Reverend Becca Dirrell heard about the ‘do not drink order’ she knew she had to do something.

She organized volunteers from across the area to donate fresh, drinkable water to the church. She transformed the place into a so-called “water library”.

“It literally had been, for some people, not drinking water all day, because they weren’t sure that they water they had access to was safe,” Reverend Dirrell said. “And the relief on their faces was palpable, I mean, really for some folks this was ‘oh my gosh, now I can have some water.”

The Alchemist Brewery in Stowe donated pallets of beer cans filled with water which are posted outside the ramp door of the church on 85 upper main street.

Inside are plastic gallon jugs and cases of 8 and 17-ounce bottles.

Volunteers also brought fresh water in any container they could find - including glass liquor handles.

Kalissa Ray is one of the many people in Morristown enjoying the free water. She said she also wants to step up and help in any way she can.

“I feel like there’s more people ready to help and volunteer that want to do something, kind of like we’re all just kind of waiting to be told how to help,” Ray said.

We don’t know for sure when the “do not drink” order will be lifted. FEMA is expected to bring more water soon.

The church says it’s opening their doors Thursday at 7:00am for free breakfast.

