WATCH LIVE: Gov. Scott to hold media briefing

BERLIN, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont Gov. Phil Scott and state officials are holding a media briefing Thursday morning to provide the latest details on the state’s response to catastrophic flooding.

It comes as a fresh round of rain on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday is expected to bring additional threats of flash flooding to areas where rivers are high and the ground is already saturated. The governor is urging Vermonters to remain vigilant and not to become complacent.

Vermont Public Safety Commissioner Jennifer Morrison says the new storms on the way Thursday afternoon between 4-8 p,m. could bring hail, high winds, or even tornadoes. She says they are pre-positioning swift water rescue teams ahead of the dangerous weather. She says there have been no fatalities so far from the flooding.

The governor and Morrison urged people -- especially children -- to stay out of the floodwaters, which contain petroleum products, sewage, and other dangers.

Governor Phil Scott said he will submit a request Thursday to President Biden for a major disaster declaration. FEMA officials toured the state Wednesday as part of the preliminary damage assessment triggered by the president’s initial approval earlier this week.

Vermont dam safety officials say they are continuing to monitor critical dams, including the Wrightsville Dam. They say they do not expect water levels at the Wrightsville Dam to continue to rise over the spillway. Water over the spillway would be unprecedented and would add to water levels in the North Branch River above Montpelier.

VTrans officials say 24 state roads continue to be closed out of the 81 that were initially damaged. Updates are provided at 511. The only state bridge compromised by flooding was in Vershire and officials say they hope to have it back open by July 24.

Rail officials continue to inspect tracks in the state but Amtrak service for now remains closed for both the Vermonter and Ethan Allen Express.

