What impact will flooding have on Lake Champlain?

By Katharine Huntley
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Floodwaters across the state swept petroleum products, chemicals, sewage -- and anything that would float -- into the Lake Champlain watershed. Environmental experts say there could be impacts for years to come on the greater health of the lake.

“We’re concerned about the nutrients coming off of the landscape that have been washed in by this flood. Also, when you have those wastewater discharges, that has the potential to release pathogens or elevate bacteria levels both in the rivers and in Lake Champlain,” said Mae Kate Campbell with the Lake Champlain Basin Program.

She says they are doing lots of monitoring of the lake, especially with overwhelmed wastewater plants sending sewage into the lake. But Campbell says with all the water comes a dilution process that could help negate the impacts of harmful bacteria. “It’s possible that E. coli and bacteria levels will remain within normal ranges, even though we are seeing these wastewater treatment discharges. It also depends on how long those wastewater discharges will continue since repairs are still underway,” she said.

The question remains how many other chemicals have surged into the lake and how the increased runoff and phosphorous will impact the lake. “Our long-term monitoring project which looks for water quality data and collects samples all across Lake Champlain and the major tributaries to Lake Champlain -- we’ll have a better sense of that chemical information. It will take a couple of days to collect and analyze those samples,” Campbell said.

As far as recreation goes, the city of Burlington was flying a yellow caution flag Thursday at local beaches. Swimmers were still jumping in and said the water was clear. “it was higher than usual, had a lot of different types of debris and stuff in it though. I saw a lot of plants and stuff. It looks like it got tossed up from the bottom,” said Sara Ambrose of Milton.

Both of the city’s E. coli tests from the past two days have been negative, but they are asking people to be extra vigilant about how the water looks before jumping in. “Take a look first, right? That’s really important. If it looks different than what you’re used to. alert staff, let us know, and also exercise your own caution is what I would say. I think our best indicator for here in Burlington is to see the clarity of the water and the E. coli testing,” said the city’s Erin Moreau.

State environmental officials Thursday issued an advisory urging people not to wade, swim, boat, or fish in any waters affected by flooding until flows return to normal levels.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

