With masks and gloves ready, Vt. flood volunteers show up in force

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Cities and towns across Vermont are mucking out, mopping up, and clearing sludge from homes and businesses. It’s a daunting job, but in true Green Mountain fashion, many Vermonters are gamely taking on the task.

“We’ve had over 1,500 people register with the site that we set up Tuesday,” said Peter Walke with Montpelier Alive.

“Right now, in our system, we have over 4,700 volunteers,” said Phil Kolling, the state Volunteer coordinator.

“It’s Thursday around lunch and right now we have 650 folks signed up to volunteer,” added Waterbury Selectboard member Danni Kehlmann.

It’s a broad effort led by the state emergency operation center that’s deploying to flood stricken areas across the state.

“We’re going to see a lot of muck and guts happening soon. That’s a big volunteer group that comes in with a bucket brigade and they just start moving mud and debris out of the basement, trying to get folks back in their homes,” Kolling said.

Many Waterbury residents are all too familiar with the last time around in 2011. “We’re helping with things like insurance and getting things into dumpsters. Casella has been a huge help but things just take time,” Kehlmann said.

While we were there, one Elm Street resident asked us where to find the volunteers, and within five minutes, help was at her door.

“We absolutely wouldn’t be able to recover in the amount of time we’re recovering without volunteers,” Kehlmann said.

In Montpelier, thousands of volunteers like Laurie Gossens are already doing the back-breaking labor of mopping and washing the walls. “It’s going to take a long time. It’s not going to be an overnight process. It’s going to be days or weeks or maybe months for some folks to recover,” she said.

The organizational effort in the Capitol City is being organized by Montpelier Alive. Walke says they could always use more hands, and supplies. “The big need is drying out -- so dehumidifiers, fans. So, if folks want to bring those things down there, we’ll happily give them out,” he said. And with more rain in the forecast, he says they hope to keep the effort strong. “This is a community. We show up for each other. We come when folks need help.”

“Hopefully we can put our city back together,” Gossens said.

State officials say they’re happy with the willingness to volunteer but want to remind people to be safe and not self-deploy to questionable areas, putting themselves in danger.

