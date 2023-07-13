Advertise With Us
By Dave Busch
Published: Jul. 13, 2023 at 1:07 PM EDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - We’re keeping an eye on a strong cold front, which will come plowing through late this afternoon and early evening. This will bring strong to severe thunderstorms, with the possibility of damaging wind and large hail. An isolated tornado cannot be ruled out. A *Severe Thunderstorm Watch* is in effect for New York and Vermont until 8 PM this evening. Also, scattered to numerous flash flooding is likely late this afternoon and evening, especially due to the saturated ground and rivers running high from the last storm. Stay tuned for the latest updates, and never cross flooded roads. It should be mentioned that this will not have the magnitude in damage like the last storm. Showers and thunderstorms will taper to a few showers south tonight.

Friday isn’t looking as active as today, thankfully, but scattered garden variety showers and thunderstorms are expected during the afternoon and evening, mainly south. Though no flood watches are in effect that day, we’ll keep an eye on things just in case.

Saturday is looking similar to Wednesday, bringing welcomed sunshine, and just an isolated shower or thunderstorm. Unfortunately, models are showing showers will be likely on Sunday, along with the chance for thunderstorms. Yet more flooding is possible that day, so stay tuned.

Monday will be mainly dry, though there’s the chance for some showers and thunderstorms Tuesday. Wednesday is looking dry, so we’ll take those dry days for sure. Highs will be mainly in the 80s, with lows in the 60s.

