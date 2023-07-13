BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Aside from a couple non-impactful storms, today has been a needed reprieve from rain for our area. Unfortunately we have another tough evening on the way Thursday. More rain is on the way, but it will be in the form of thunderstorms that have the potential to be strong, or even severe. All hazards will be on the table, including damaging wind gusts, frequent lightning, intense downpours, hail, or even an isolated tornado. Everyone needs to pay close attention to the weather and have a way to receive weather alerts like the Max Advantage Weather App or the VT Alert system tomorrow evening.

Weather remains quiet through tonight. Expect variable cloud cover and temperatures falling into the 60s. Weather remains quiet through midday Thursday, allowing river levels to continue to go down. Most of Vermont will be quiet through the afternoon hours, allowing temperatures to rise into the low to mid 80s. Storms will develop first across northern New York during the afternoon, and push east through Vermont over the course of the evening.

A Flood Watch has been issued for the entire area except for Franklin County, N.Y. and parts of the Champlain Valley. Thunderstorms could quickly drop an inch to an inch and a half of rain, locally as much as 2″. Given how soaked the ground is, it won’t take much rain to generate more flash flooding. This is especially concerning for areas that have already flooded this week. There is no way to know exactly which communities the strongest storms will impact, so everyone needs to stay alert. Flooding is not forecast to be as widespread as it was on Monday, but multiple areas of flash flooding are on the table.

The ground is also so saturated, and in some locations unstable, that it will be easier for thunderstorm wind gusts to take down trees or powerlines. This is not an ideal scenario by any means, but it is what we have to get through. You know the drill: be prepared to seek higher ground and don’t drive through flood water.

This terrible weather pattern continues through the weekend and into next week. Scattered thunderstorms are possible on Friday, possibly Saturday, but Sunday is looking like the wettest day of the weekend and will have to be closely watched. Saturday will be the warmest day of the weekend, with temperatures surging well into the 80s.

Nearly all area rivers are below flood stage now, and the ones that aren’t will be soon. Please stay away from river banks now that the water has receded. They may be unstable and could collapse. If one does, you could fall into the river and get hurt or killed by the swift flowing water. Lake Champlain continues to rise fast, but is forecast to stay below flood stage for now.

Hang in there and stay safe.

-Jess Langlois

