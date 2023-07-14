Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

12-year-old dies from gunshot wound in Boston, police say

A 12-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Boston on Thursday, authorities said.
A 12-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Boston on Thursday, authorities said.(WCVB)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:00 AM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — A 12-year-old died of a gunshot wound in Boston on Thursday, authorities said.

The shooting took place in the afternoon at a home in the Mattapan neighborhood.

Police did not immediately make public other details, such as whether the child was a boy or girl or the circumstances under which they were shot.

There was no ongoing threat to public safety, however, Suffolk County District Attorney Kevin Hayden said.

No arrests have been made.

Mayor Michelle Wu said first responders attempted to resuscitate the child.

“It’s a horrible tragedy for the entire city whenever anyone of our young people is lost, and for a child of this age being lost to gun violence is a nightmare,” she said in a news conference at the scene. “In the summer when our kids should be enjoying, having fun, playing and growing, this is especially a nightmare for a mom and for a family.”

Boston police are investigating the shooting death of a 12-year-old on Thursday afternoon. (WCVB)

Police Commissioner Michael Cox called the death unnecessary.

“I implore folks, if you have guns in your home ... turn them in to us,” he said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Thursday's media briefing.
Vt. officials say dangerous storms will complicate flood recovery
Hinesburg lightning Thursday night. Courtesy: Tara Douglas
Vt., NH residents told to brace for flash floods, power outages
Owners of the Inn by the River in Hardwick say they have no plans to rebuild.
Owners of destroyed Hardwick hotel have no plans to rebuild
The scene from East Barre Wednesday. Courtesy: John E. Raper
Vermont Emergency Management provides flooding update
File photo
Child in Smuggs’ accident dies from injuries

Latest News

FILE - The ChatGPT app is displayed on an iPhone in New York, May 18, 2023.
FTC investigating ChatGPT creator OpenAI over consumer protection issues
Boston mayor on shooting: "Nightmare for a mom"
flooding in orwell
Southern Vermonters rattled by tornado warning
An AMBER Alert has been issued for Ivianna Jordan. Brodrick Hardman is said to have taken her...
AMBER Alert issued for missing 4-year-old girl in Arkansas