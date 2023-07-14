Advertise With Us
3 police officers reportedly shot in Fargo, North Dakota

There are reports of shots fired in south Fargo.
There are reports of shots fired in south Fargo.(KVLY)
By Gretchen Hjelmstad and Gray News staff
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 5:38 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
FARGO, N.D. (KVLY/Gray News) - There are reports of shots fired in south Fargo, KVLY reports.

KFGO Radio in Fargo is reporting three police officers were shot, which matches what scanner traffic indicated. They also say two of the officers are in critical condition.

Fargo police said there is no known threat to the public at this time.

Emergency calls started coming in around 3 p.m. Friday.

There is a large police presence in the area of 25th Street and 9th Avenue South in Fargo.

Fargo Police, North Dakota Highway Patrol, the Fargo Fire Department and ambulances are on the scene.

KVLY will bring you more information as it becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KVLY via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

