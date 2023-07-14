Barre cat café tries to land on its feet after flooding

BARRE, Vt. (WCAX) - More rain is in the forecast just as Vermonters try to dry out their homes but Barre business owners are helping each other through this historic situation.

“I mean, you’ve heard the term herding cats.”

Alexis Dexter owns Kitty Korner Cafe and neighboring Forget Me Not Flowers and Gifts. Monday’s flooding devastated the first floor of Kitty Korner and the basement of both stores.

“Every second was like something new came in and we stayed here and kept watch over them until things calmed down and even by morning the storm was in full force,” said Dexter.

Dexter and her team chiseled screwdrivers and hammers to create holes in the first floor for the water to drip through. Seven feet of water ended up sitting in the basement, where much of it still sits. And just when cleanup was feeling productive, “We chipped up a piece of the floor that had black mold growing underneath it,” said Dexter.

And a diesel fuel tank spilled in the basement. So for what has to be replaced, “Everything. It’s not going to be pretty but we’re cats, we land on our feet, right?” said Dexter.

Speaking of Cats the 50 furry friends who lived in the Kitty Korner Cafe are all safe in foster homes right now.

“Every half hour somebody showed up to pick up a cat. I was overwhelmed by the amount of people who reached out to us right away,” said Dexter.

In Barre community support just like this is everywhere you look.

“I don’t usually ask for help but it was overwhelming watching this, especially after reopening so many times because of covid,” said Rick McSheffrey with Cornerstone Pub and Kitchen.

Rick McSheffrey owns Cornerstone Pub and Kitchen just a few feet away. Like Kitty Korner, he lost multiple appliances and every ingredient in the restaurant.

“That’s where we house all our food dry storage we just call it storage now because it’s not dry,” said McSheffrey.

McSheffrey says he was humbled to see 100 people show up this week to help the team clean out the basement after putting out a call online.

“People started a bucket brigade in the basement in less than an hour,” said McSheffrey.

He says they’ve made progress already and he’s hopeful he’ll get money from FEMA to cover the damage.

“The city is so resilient they just bounce back,” said McSheffrey.

And municipal cleanups in the city will continue in the coming days.

