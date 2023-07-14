Burlington Police seek person of interest in Old North End robbery
Published: Jul. 14, 2023
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Police are asking for help identifying a suspect related to a robbery last month.
It happened on June 25th in the Old North End. Officials released a surveillance image of a man with black shorts and a white t-shirt. Authorities provided no details about the alleged crime.
Anyone who can identify the individual is asked to call the police: (802) 658-2704.
