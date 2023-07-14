Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Burlington Police seek person of interest in Old North End robbery

BPD suspect surveillance still.
BPD suspect surveillance still.(Photo provided)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Police are asking for help identifying a suspect related to a robbery last month.

It happened on June 25th in the Old North End. Officials released a surveillance image of a man with black shorts and a white t-shirt. Authorities provided no details about the alleged crime.

Anyone who can identify the individual is asked to call the police: (802) 658-2704.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Thursday's media briefing.
Vt. officials say dangerous storms will complicate flood recovery
Hinesburg lightning Thursday night. Courtesy: Tara Douglas
Vt., NH residents told to brace for flash floods, power outages
Owners of the Inn by the River in Hardwick say they have no plans to rebuild.
Owners of destroyed Hardwick hotel have no plans to rebuild
The scene from East Barre Wednesday. Courtesy: John E. Raper
Vermont Emergency Management provides flooding update
File photo
Child in Smuggs’ accident dies from injuries

Latest News

Week Fifteen - Hike of the Week (Kent Brook Trail)
File photo
WATCH LIVE: President Biden approves major disaster declaration for Vt. flooding
Latest wave of storms brings power outages, no major flooding
The view from Chittenden Thursday. Courtesy: Lisa Todd
Latest wave of storms brings power outages, no major flooding