Burlington Police seek person of interest in Old North End robbery

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The Burlington Police are asking for help identifying a suspect related to a robbery last month.

It happened on June 25th in the Old North End. Officials released a surveillance image of a man with black shorts and a white t-shirt. Authorities provided no details about the alleged crime.

Anyone who can identify the individual is asked to call the police: (802) 658-2704.

