Comcast offers free Wi-Fi hotspots following floods

File photo
File photo(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:26 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters looking for Wi-Fi can hook up for free to thousands of hotspots across the state.

Some of the hardest-hit communities aren’t connected or have slow signals after the flooding. Comcast officials say they’ve opened some 1,200 hotspots for non-customers to use if they need.

Non-Xfinity customers need to look for the “Get Connected” section and agree to the Terms and Conditions to be connected. Non-customers will be able to renew their complimentary sessions every 2 hours.

