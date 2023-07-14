Flood-stricken southern Vermont towns work to build back

LONDONDERRY, Vt. (WCAX) - While the state Capitol and Barre have received much of the headlines this week for historic flooding, communities across southern Vermont are still working to assess the damage to homes, businesses, and infrastructure.

In Londonderry and just up the road in Weston, the clean-up process is well underway, and locals say there’s still a long way to go.

Fans were on full blast Thursday working to dry out the floors at Jelley’s Deli in Londonderry. Owner Beverly Jelley says the damage from the recent floods is the worst she’s ever seen. “There wasn’t a spot on the floor that didn’t have something on it, whether it was equipment or product,” she said.

Jelley says they’ve been forced to throw everything away, totaling hundreds of thousands of dollars worth of damage. “We were told we were very close to being 100% destroyed this time. We had a quarter million dollars worth of damage after Irene but it’s worse this time,” she said.

Just up the road at The Garden Market & Deli, staff and volunteers helped clean dirt and mud. “After being through so many of these, I can say this has been the messiest. I really think it’s going to take a longer time this time than before, I just have that sense,” said owner Judith Platt.

The damage extends beyond Londonderry. At the Weston Playhouse, water damage forced crews to rip up the flooring. Executive artistic director Susanna Gellary says on top of the damage, members of their team have had to evacuate their homes, putting all of their productions on pause. “We know we can’t do our full productions here anymore. The basement is off-limits. All of our construction areas... our costumes are done. So, we’re trying to see if we can do concert versions of our shows. How can we get our community and our audience back together to make possible what we do -- which is to tell stories and share experiences together,” she said.

The flooding decimated Mark Wiegand and Ali Ulrich’s home. They returned Thursday to assess the damage and say the shed and all of their cars are done for. “I honestly think our journey is just beginning now. We just purchased this house from our mother-in-law about nine months ago so it’s a fresh house for us. But it’s a family home, so we want to continue the dynasty or the legacy that we have here, so we’re going to build back stronger,” Wiegand said.

And that feeling of building back stronger could be felt throughout both communities. beverly jelley says at first she was ready to quit, but the business means too much to her and her family to let go. She says with some extra help, she’s hopeful to reopen as soon as they can.

