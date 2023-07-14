Advertise With Us
Flooded garden veggies unsafe to eat

File photo
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 3:21 PM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Experts are urging gardeners in flood zones to use caution.

For those areas under boil water orders, collect rainwater instead. If floodwater reached the garden, do not eat anything in it.

“When we talk about vegetable gardens and edible gardens, what can we eat? -- nothing, really. I mean, the safest thing to do is really not try to eat any of the stuff that’s in there. Pull it all out and think about next season or next year,” said gardening expert Charlie Nardozzi.

Despite the flooding, the gardening season does not need to be over. Coming up on “In the Garden” on Channel 3′s Sunday Morning News, Sharon Meyer and Nardozzi have tips on what to plant now to enjoy some garden goods later this summer.

