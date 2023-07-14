Free meals and supplies available this weekend

MORRISVILLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermonters are working together, helping their neighbors and feeding friends. That includes community meals in Morrisville, Johnson, and Montpelier throughout the weekend for anyone affected by the flooding.

“It’s scary, it’s hard. We’re seeing our neighbors and our community members in our most vulnerable populations struggling even more than they already were,” said Katrina James with Capstone Community Action.

Folks were able to pick up fresh and frozen meals, diapers, baby formula, and water on Friday. The town is still under a do not drink order, which is taking a big toll on the community.

“You can’t use the water, you can’t drink the water. That means people can’t cook,” said Capstone Community Action’s Melissa Pena. She says more needs to be done to help people get back on their feet. “I think this is just the tip of the iceberg. I think we’re going to need more donations. We’re now just discovering what the need is.”

Those who were more fortunate during the flooding are working to help others however they can. Lacy Surprenant works at a local homeless shelter in Hyde Park and says she’s been helping a number of people who have been displaced. “To see them when they walk into our office in complete chaos and just devastation and have them crying. To be able to help them and set them up with what they need -- it’s such a rewarding feeling,” Surprenant said.

Despite the damage in town, the flooding has brought the community closer. “Lamoille County is an amazing county. We work very well together. We have so many partnering agencies supporting us, supporting them. We’re meeting all the time to stay connected,” Surprenant said.

Capstone will be outside through Sunday from 11:30 to 3:30 offering the free assistance.

