Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Gov. Hochul requests major disaster declaration for flooding

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul/ File
New York Gov. Kathy Hochul/ File(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:17 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul has requested a major disaster declaration for the flooding this week.

That includes two counties in our region -- Clinton and Essex.

If granted, it would release more federal financial aid to the counties to support recovery efforts.

It’s up to President Biden whether to grant that request.

Related Stories:

President Biden approves major disaster declaration for Vt. flooding

Stefanik seeks more funding for North Country flood response

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hinesburg lightning Thursday night. Courtesy: Tara Douglas
Vt., NH residents told to brace for flash floods, power outages
Gov. Phil Scott at Thursday's media briefing.
Vt. officials say dangerous storms will complicate flood recovery
Owners of the Inn by the River in Hardwick say they have no plans to rebuild.
Owners of destroyed Hardwick hotel have no plans to rebuild
The scene from East Barre Wednesday. Courtesy: John E. Raper
Vermont Emergency Management provides flooding update
File photo
Child in Smuggs’ accident dies from injuries

Latest News

The scene from Londonderry on Tuesday. Courtesy: Emily Huff
Newsmaker Interview: Stratton Community Foundation launches relief fund
Newsmaker Interview: Stratton Community Foundation launches relief fund
Newbury man dies in house fire
President Biden approves major disaster declaration for Vt. flooding