Gov. Hochul requests major disaster declaration for flooding

ALBANY, N.Y. (WCAX) - New York Governor Kathy Hochul has requested a major disaster declaration for the flooding this week.

That includes two counties in our region -- Clinton and Essex.

If granted, it would release more federal financial aid to the counties to support recovery efforts.

It’s up to President Biden whether to grant that request.

