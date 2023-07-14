Gov. Scott submits request for ‘major disaster’ declaration

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Thousands of Vermonters have suffered similar pains due to this week’s flooding, losing possessions and causing thousands of dollars in property damage. Governor Phil Scott is looking to Washington for help.

Katie Swick has lived on Elm Street in Montpelier for the last six years. Her house was devastated during this week when the North Branch of the Winooski River poured out into the Street and swallowed up her first floor.

“It’s waking me up for hours at night just processing, well okay, there goes all that stuff,” Swick said.

This week her friends and family banded together to remove furniture and gut the walls to avoid mold. Swick has flood insurance but her carrier said they would not cover the cost of her personal belongings. “So much of it from childhood, even family furniture passed down -- it’s hard,” she said.

Governor Phil Scott Thursday announced Vermont is applying for a federal major disaster declaration to help unlock more federal money to help communities hit hardest by the flood damage to recover. ”The disaster declaration was one of the reasons it was important to have the administrator and members of her team here yesterday to see the enormous needs as we move forward,” Scott said.

If approved by President Biden, communities could receive at least 75% reimbursement for storm response and recovery, including rebuilding roads and bridges. And the individual assistance program would help Vermonters like Wwick get reimbursed for expenses including home repair, rent, hotel, and other expenses.

FEMA funds are expected to cover a big chunk of the damage, which has not yet fully been assessed. But the state will have to front a match. This week FEMA officials said it could be a 25% match.

“It depends on the amount of damage. There’s a threshold where a match becomes a 10% match compared to a 25% match will determine whether we exceed that threshold when we have a better idea of the damage,” said Vt. Secretary of Administration Kristin Clouser.

Lawmakers this last year set aside $15 million to offset FEMA matches And Vermont has $80 million in its Rainy Day Reserve. But it remains to be seen what the match from the state will be.

