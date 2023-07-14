Latest wave of storms brings power outages, no major flooding

ORWELL, Vt. (WCAX) - A wave of strong thunderstorms that rolled through the region Thursday night caused upwards of 18,000 power outages but avoided any major flooding, according to state officials.

Thousands of Vermonters were forced to take shelter after a tornado warning, but no tornadoes reportedly touched down in the state. Orwell was at the epicenter of some of the worst weather. Residents there told us they weren’t so much worried about flooding from the rain as they were about the wind.

A store owner says he and his family -- as well as some employees -- hid in the basement.

A tree fell near a home and a road near City Hall flooded but most of the damage was minor.

“We are very fortunate that we still have all of our houses, we didn’t lose any of our land to the storms earlier in the week. We are fortunate to be around a lot of water and the water is able to go into Lake Champlain,” said Alyson Eastman of Orwell.

“We’re a little bit higher than other towns and communities, so where we sit, everything kind of recedes down. But we were a little worried about the tornado warning, which is why we took the necessary precautions to be safe,” said local resident Andy Buxton.

The rare tornado warning for Addison County went into effect around 6:10 p.m. Thursday night and lasted about 25 minutes. In the last two years, Addison has suffered damage from two tornadoes.

There is more rain expected Sunday but National Weather Service officials say it is not likely to cause the kind of flooding seen earlier this week.

Vermont ANR officials Thursday said they do not think the Wrightsville Dam -- one of three they are closely monitoring -- is like to breach its spillway. Water levels were at 681 feet Friday morning, down from the high of 684 on Tuesday.

