McConvey makes PLL debut

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The UVM men’s lacrosse program has grown tremendously over the past couple years, claiming a couple conference titles and putting multiple players in the pro ranks. This past weekend, the Cats got to cheer on another alumnus as he made his PLL debut.

From 2019 to 2022, Thomas McConvey was the heart and soul of the Catamount offense.

“I loved my four years at UVM,” McConvey said. “I couldn’t have asked for anything more. Those were some of the best times of my life for sure.”

McConvey racked up the points over his UVM career, destroying the school’s single season goals record as a senior and climbing into third on the all-time goals list. He says he’s proud to be part of the pipeline head coach Chris Feifs has built from Ontario to Burlington.

“We kinda love the weather up there and we’re all used to it,” McConvey said. “Obviously I’m a little biased, but I think the Canadian pipeline should continue, and I encourage guys here every time like ‘Vermont’s a great school, it’s a great opportunity.”

Now if you’re wondering why it took more than a year for McConvey to make it to the PLL...well, there was a detour involved.

“I wanted to get my masters degree in accounting, and UVa has a great business school,” McConvey said.

But the two-time conference All-Academic team honoree wasn’t just in Charlottesville to “play school”. McConvey used his bonus covid year of eligibility at Virginia, earning multiple All-American nods, being named USILA’s national midfielder of the year, and helping the Hoos reach the lacrosse final four.

“I thought I could maybe step it up, go to the ACC and try to prove myself there,” McConvey said. “As a child you kinda look up to those NCAA championships and those final four weekends.”

But McConvey was still keeping an eye on the green and gold whenever he could.

“It was obviously tough to leave UVM though, because obviously I’ve got a bunch of my best buddies there and we did a lot of good stuff in those four years i was there. Whenever our games didn’t conflict, I’d turn their game on and watch it. I’m a Cat ‘til I die.”

Having seen how one of the bluebloods of the sport operates this past year, McConvey thinks the Cats continue to head in the right direction.

“I think Coach Feifs has got the gameplan down to a tee,” McConvey said. “He knows what he’s doing. You know, the culture Lars Tiffany brought to Virginia when he got there seven years ago, Coach Feifs has done the exact same thing at Vermont. The culture is definitely a huge part of it and that’s kinda what you lean back on in those tough moments and tough games. So I think Coach Feifs and that whole staff has got that culture going in the right direction and hopefully they can continue to keep building on top of that.”

Now mcconvey is playing his rookie season with the Premier Lacrosse League’s Waterdogs, and he’s thrilled with the opportunity to represent as one of a handful of former Cats at the game’s highest level.

“Yeah it was a really cool experience,” McConvey said of last weekend’s debut. “It’s something you kind of dream of as a kid is playing as a professional and now being out on that field is pretty cool.”

McConvey will get to compete against one of his old coaches next, as the Waterdogs take on former UVM offensive coordinator Jake Bernhardt and the Whipsnakes Friday night in Connecticut.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.