Missing man located in Barre

By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 12:12 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a missing man believed to have been hiking on Mt. Mansfield has been located safe at the emergency flooding center in Barre.

The Burlington Police say they were notified Wednesday that Tenzin Choyang, 30, of Woodside, New York, was last known to be in Stowe on his way to hike Mt. Mansfield. His family had last heard from him Monday at midnight.

Officials say the local Tibetan community was vital in the resolution as was the Stowe Police Deptartment.

