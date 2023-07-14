Mountains of flood garbage destined for landfill

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Countless dumpsters across the state are filling with flood debris as businesses and homeowners clean up -- much of it is destined for Vermont’s only landfill.

On Elm Street in Waterbury, Mathew Commo is cleaning up the mess left by two feet of floodwater.

“As you can see, everything that was pretty much our entire life is out here on the ground,” he said.

Around the corner on Randall Street, Teagan Drake is doing the same. “We got an appliance recycling coming around, so that helps us a lot. There is a fridge we need to get rid of,” he said.

Commo and Drake say the dumpsters on their street provided by the town are filling quickly. So where will all of this stuff end up?

“We’re fortunate in Vermont to have a landfill in the state that has ample capacity,” said Casella’s Jeff Weld. Though he says they did need to bring in some help from out of state to help with a few backlogs. “We have had delays. We’ve had some closures, especially in the Montpelier area where a transfer station was closed down.”

Weld says most building debris can go in dumpsters. “Anything you would consider remodeling or tearing up --carpets and things like that-- that can go right in the dumpsters,” he said.

But a few things you might find in flooded basements shouldn’t go in dumpsters including paint, hazardous materials, electronics, and appliances. Those might have to get driven to a transfer station. “Batteries that got wet, things like that. We don’t want those in the trash or recycle bin. If they’re compacted, they pose a fire hazard,” Weld said.

Something everyone in Waterbury is being mindful of. “It’s pretty overwhelming but the neighborhood has been great. We’ve had more than our fair share of the neighborhood coming to help,” Commo said.

The Vermont Agency of Natural Resources also has tips for a safe and environmentally-friendly cleanup.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.