National Guard details flooding relief efforts

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Dozens of Vermont National Guard soldiers are on the ground, helping where they can.

The guard reports about 75 soldiers and airmen are supporting Vermont in response to the recent flooding.

That includes teams in vehicles on standby for Urban Search and Rescue and dropping off water. We’re told the quick reaction team rescued 27 people and two dogs Tuesday night.

But several members are currently deployed; most of the army aviation crew is in Southwest Asia.

