Newbury man dies in house fire

File image
File image(WCAX)
By WCAX News Team
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 4:20 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
NEWBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Authorities say a Newbury man died in a house fire early Friday morning.

It happened at a home on Bowen Road. Vermont State Police say crews responded around 2:15 a.m. to the fully-involved fire at the single-family home. They say all the occupants initially made it safely out but that James Lacount, 77, tried to go back inside to retrieve car keys. He was later found dead in a first-floor bedroom.

Police say extensive damage limited investigators’ ability to determine the cause of the fire, but that it is not considered suspicious.

The Red Cross and State Police Victim Services are currently assisting the family.

