Advertise With Us
Jumponit Deals
Hike of the Week
Who's Hiring

Newsmaker Interview: CVMC hospital’s response to area flooding

By Darren Perron
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 8:06 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - Life is getting back to normal at Central Vermont Medical Center in Berlin following several frantic days of flooding response in the area.

While the hilltop hospital faced no imminent threat from floodwaters, the disaster -- combined with closed roads -- made their work caring for patients a challenge over the past few days.

Darren Perron spoke with CVMC president and CEO Anna Noonan about the response.

Copyright 2023 WCAX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gov. Phil Scott at Thursday's media briefing.
Vt. officials say dangerous storms will complicate flood recovery
Hinesburg lightning Thursday night. Courtesy: Tara Douglas
Vt., NH residents told to brace for flash floods, power outages
Owners of the Inn by the River in Hardwick say they have no plans to rebuild.
Owners of destroyed Hardwick hotel have no plans to rebuild
The scene from East Barre Wednesday. Courtesy: John E. Raper
Vermont Emergency Management provides flooding update
File photo
Child in Smuggs’ accident dies from injuries

Latest News

Newsmaker Interview: CVMC hospital’s response to area flooding
Everybody has a flood story to tell over breakfast at Barre shelter
National Guard details flooding relief efforts
Welch calls for flooding relief funding on Senate floor