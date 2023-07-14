Advertise With Us
Newsmaker Interview: Stratton Community Foundation launches relief fund

By Darren Perron
Published: Jul. 14, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - In addition to resilience, Vermonters are relying on the kindness of others to recover from the devastation of this week’s flooding.

The Stratton Community Foundation has launched a Relief Fund for southern Vermont to help families and businesses recover after this week’s catastrophic flooding.

So far they have raised almost $100,000, primarily from second homeowners around the Stratton Mountain Resort, as well as local contributors. They will be working with local state officials and human-service organizations to distribute the funds.

Darren Perron spoke with the foundation’s Tammy Mosher about the undertaking.

